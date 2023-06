Kim went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a two-run single, and two runs scored in Friday's 13-3 win over Washington.

Kim tied his season-high for RBIs in a game. The second baseman is now on a five-game hit streak, and has hits in eight of his last nine contests. The third-year veteran now has seven homers on the year, and is currently on pace to pass his career high of 11.