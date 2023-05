Kim went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's victory against the Reds.

Kim doubled and scored in the fourth inning before drilling a three-run shot in the fifth. Since hitting his last homer April 9, the 27-year-old had been stuck in a 9-for-54 (.167) drought. He bumped his season slash line up to .222/.307/.378 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI through 102 plate appearances.