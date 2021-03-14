Padres manager Jayce Tinger said Kim wouldn't be available for Sunday's game against the Reds after experiencing "some aches and pains," Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tingler seemed to imply that Kim is dealing with an illness, though the skipper was careful to note that he doesn't believe the rookie is dealing with an ailment related to COVID-19. The Padres will give Kim a day off with the hope that he'll be ready to rejoin the spring lineup early during the upcoming week. Kim, who is off to a 2-for-18 start in Cactus League play, is in contention for the Opening Day starting nod at second base, though he, Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar will most likely all serve as utility men that factor into the mix for playing time at multiple spots throughout the season.