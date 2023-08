Kim went 1-for-8 with a solo home run and a walk across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Arizona.

Kim had a nice start to the twin bill, leading off the Padres' half of the first inning with a solo shot in Game 1. That was his only hit of the day, though he did work a walk in the nightcap. Since his 16-game hitting streak came to an end Aug. 12, Kim has come back down to earth a bit, slashing .162/.205/.297 over his subsequent nine contests.