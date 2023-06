Kim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in Thursday's 10-0 win against San Francisco.

Kim went deep in the fourth inning, swatting a solo shot to left field. It was his first long ball since May 24, a span of 25 games. Kim has been contributing in other ways, however, posting a healthy .279 batting average and 11.3 percent walk rate along with 12 runs and four thefts through 20 games in June.