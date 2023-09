Kim (abdomen) went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Kim missed four games with abdominal discomfort, and he was solid in his return to the lineup. The infielder has had a rough September, going 10-for-58 (.172) over 15 contests. His struggles have caused his slash line to sag to .265/.356/.408 with 17 home runs, 36 stolen bases, 58 RBI, 81 runs scored and 21 doubles through 144 games overall.