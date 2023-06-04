Kim went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Kim has stolen a base in each of the last five games he's started, giving him 11 thefts in 13 chances this season. He's shown a bit more consistency at the plate as well, going 24-for-82 (.293) since the start of May. The 27-year-old infielder's raised his slash line to .250/.347/.393 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored and nine doubles through 54 contests. Rougned Odor (groin) is expected to avoid the injured list, but Kim's solid hitting should continue to make him the Padres' preferred option at second base.