Kim went 3-for-6 with a two-run single, a two-run double and a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Royals.

Kim had an incredible game Friday knocking in five on a single, double and home run, making him a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Austin Nola, Jose Azocar and Jake Cronenworth benefitted from Kim's stellar night as they reached home thanks to Kim. The homer was Kim's seventh of the year and his first since July 29. Although the shortstop has been suffering from a lack of power until Friday's outing, he has gone 26-of-84 this month for a .310 batting average. He is now slashing .259/.334/.388 on the year.