Kim will make his first career major-league start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, batting sixth and playing second base.

Kim sat for both of the Padres' first two games, finding himself on the bench against both a lefty and a righty. Just how often he'll get into the lineup this season may take some time to figure out. He may make most of his starts early on against southpaws like Saturday's starter Caleb Smith. Jake Cronenworth will slide to first base to make room for him Saturday, with Eric Hosmer getting the day off.