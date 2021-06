Manager Jayce Tingler said early indications are Kim avoided a concussion after colliding with teammate Tommy Pham (head) during Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The collision occurred during the fourth inning Wednesday while in pursuit of a pop fly in shallow left field. Kim should be considered day-to-day while he continues to be evaluated, while Pham received stitches and will undergo a CT scan.