Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 win against the Giants.

Kim has reached base four times -- three via walk -- through three games this season, and he's stolen a base on half of those occasions. He recorded a career-high 38 steals in 47 attempts last year and appears to have the green light to run frequently this season. Kim has yet to get his bat going with just one hit in 10 at-bats, but the thefts have helped highlight what he can provide for fantasy managers.