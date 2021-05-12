Kim will start at shortstop and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.

With Fernando Tatis on the injured list for a second time -- this time after testing positive for COVID-19 -- Kim should get another trial as San Diego's everyday shortstop. The 25-year-old rookie has thus far struggled to adapt from the jump from the Korea Baseball Organization to MLB, though his inconsistent playing time probably hasn't helped his cause. Kim is slashing .191/.243/.250 with a 24.3 percent strikeout rate through his first 74 plate appearances in the big leagues.