Kim is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Kim will head to the bench after starting each of the past six games -- five at shortstop and one at third base -- during which he went 3-for-18 at the plate. The Padres will shift Jake Cronenworth over to shortstop while Jurickson Profar mans the keystone, but Kim is still expected to see the bulk of the work in the middle infield while Fernando Tatis (shoulder) is on the shelf. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday that Tatis could return from the injured list as soon as the upcoming weekend.