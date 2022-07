Kim (thumb) went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Kim was held out of Thursday's lineup with a thumb issue, but it was never a serious concern. He's already posted three multi-hit efforts through six games in July. That's lifted his slash line for the year to .236/.325/.357 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored and four stolen bases through 295 plate appearances.