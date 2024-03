Kim will be held out of action until Friday after experiencing back spasms during drills Tuesday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee says Kim was virtually pain-free by Tuesday evening, but he's being held out Wednesday as a precaution and the Padres are off Thursday. Xander Bogaerts slid over to his old position at shortstop to cover for Kim on Wednesday. Kim has had a nice start to Cactus League play, going 6-for-15 with a home run and two stolen bases.