Kim went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Houston.
The 25-year-old went deep off Houston reliever Andre Scrubb in the ninth inning. Kim is up to three homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases through 145 plate appearances. With Manny Machado back from a shoulder injury, Kim is expected to mostly serve in a utility role in the infield once San Diego returns to National League play Monday.
