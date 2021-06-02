Kim was removed in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Cubs after colliding in the outfield with teammate Tommy Pham, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The collision resulted in both players failing to catch a flyball in the shallow outfield, but Kim had the wherewithal to relay the dropped ball into the infield, starting a 6-5-4 double play. Kim still appeared to absorb the brunt of the impact in the collision, as he required assistance off the field with the help of team trainers, while Pham headed to the dugout under his own power. Both players were holding their heads after the collision, so Kim will presumably undergo concussion testing in the locker room. While starting at shortstop for the injured Fernando Tatis (oblique), Kim went 1-for-2 with an RBI prior to departing.