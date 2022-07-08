site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Returns to lineup
Kim (thumb) is starting Friday's game against the Giants.
Kim was out of the lineup Thursday due to a minor thumb issue but appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a run and a strikeout. He'll start at shortstop and lead off Friday.
