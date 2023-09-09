Kim went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Kim did his part to get on base, and he also showed no hesitation on the basepaths Friday. The infielder has stolen multiple bases in five games this year, including a pair of three-steal efforts. For the year, he's 34-for-42 on pilfers while slashing a reliable .273/.364/.422 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI and 79 runs scored over 137 contests. He continues to hit well atop the Padres' order.