Kim went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

After coming through with his second straight two-hit game, Kim is now sitting on an even .300 batting average since the beginning of June. In 78 total games over that stretch, Kim has supplemented the batting average with 12 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 56 runs and 33 RBI. The third-year infielder has been an underrated fantasy standout in 2023, and his ability to contribute quality numbers in five categories should make him a strong early-round building block in 2024 drafts.