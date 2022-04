Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Kim and CJ Abrams have had a near-even split of the shortstop work to begin the season, with the former picking up three starts at the position to the latter's four. With Kim off to a 2-for-10 start at the dish and Abrams having gone 1-for-11, neither player looks to have made much separation from the other in the job battle at this stage.