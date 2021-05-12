Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Kim showed some speed with an infield single and stolen base in the second inning. The 25-year-old Kim will likely take over as San Diego's shortstop while Fernando Tatis is on the COVID-19 injured list. Through 77 plate appearances, Kim has one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .197/.247/.254.