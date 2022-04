Kim went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 victory over the Reds.

Kim kicked off the scoring for San Diego with a third-inning solo homer off Reiver Sanmartin, and he produced another run with a bases-loaded walk in the following frame. The infielder is batting just .194 on the season, but three of his seven hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, one triple), and he is tied for second on the team with 10 runs scored.