Kim went 0-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 win against Oakland.

Kim wasn't able to record a hit in the contest, but he still tied together something for his fantasy managers to smile about with a sixth-inning steal. The theft was his 36th of the season, tied for seventh-most in the majors. Kim has been tailor-made for the Padres' leadoff spot with an 85th percentile walk rate (11.9 percent) and 80th percentile sprint speed, and he's added some pop with 17 homers along with 58 RBI, 80 runs and a .266/.356/.408 slash line over 578 plate appearances. Kim did turn his ankle on his stolen base Friday but stayed in the game and is expected to play Saturday, per the Associated Press.