Kim (thumb) went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

Kim missed the last two games with a nagging thumb injury. He was the only Padre to record any extra-base hits in this contest, including his RBI double to open the scoring in the second inning. The shortstop has posted multiple hits in four of his nine games in July, going 9-for-24 (.375). He's slashing .239/.330/.364 with five home runs, 28 RBI, 33 runs scored, four stolen bases and 14 doubles through 79 contests overall.