Kim, who exited Monday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers, underwent X-rays on the injured finger on his right hand that returned negative, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Kim started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a walk before he was lifted in the top of the seventh inning after hurting his finger when it was hit by a grounder. The rookie appears to have avoided a significant injury, with manager Jayce Tingler terming him as day-to-day. Kim is expected to fill a short-side platoon role for the Padres moving forward now that the team is back to full strength in the infield with Fernando Tatis (shoulder) returning from a one-game absence to start Monday.