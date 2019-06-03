Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers twice in loss
Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins.
Renfroe launched a solo home run off reliever Wei-Yin Chen in the seventh to give the Padres their first run and second hit of the game. He then demolished a 435-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Jeff Brigham, but unfortunately the Padres just couldn't get it done. Renfroe has now passed Franmil Reyes for the team lead with 17 home runs. Meanwhile, he's slashing .261/.309/.636 with 33 RBI and 25 runs scored.
