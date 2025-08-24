The Padres placed Merrill on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a left ankle sprain.

After Merrill was out of the lineup for a sixth straight game Saturday against the Dodgers, the Padres have decided to deactivate the young outfielder with the hope that he'll be ready to return when first eligible Aug. 30. In the meantime, Ramon Laureano should see most of the work in center field while Gavin Sheets handles left field.