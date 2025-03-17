Heyward has gone just 3-for-24 with no homers and six strikeouts through 12 games this spring, and it's still unclear how the Padres will approach playing time in left field, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

When San Diego signed Heyward and Connor Joe on the same day in early February, the expectation was that the pair would form a platoon in left field. However, Heyward's struggles this spring and the impressive play of other outfield options may have shifted that approach. Joe has slashed .333/.487/.500 and appears to be a lock for the roster, though Lin suggests that the Padres may want to sit him against most right-handers. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets has had a huge spring, batting .318 and tying for first among all players during the exhibition slate with six home runs, and Tirso Ornelas (.827 OPS), Oscar Gonzalez (.904 OPS) and Brandon Lockridge (.826 OPS, six steals) have all made a compelling case for a roster spot. San Diego could make room on the roster for four or more among the group of Heyward, Joe, Sheets, Ornelas, Gonzalez and Lockridge (it helps that both Joe and Sheets can play first base, and the team's everyday DH role is still to be determined), and the Padres may want to deploy the left-handed bat of either Sheets and Ornelas (assuming they make the roster) on a frequent basis given their impressive performances during the Cactus League slate.