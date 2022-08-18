site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Thursday's lineup
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro is 4-for-22 in August and will take a seat Thursday for the second straight game. Austin Nola will receive another start behind the plate for the Friars.
