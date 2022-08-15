site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro isn't in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
Alfaro returned to action Sunday against Washington and went 1-for-3 with a run. He'll get a day off while Austin Nola starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
