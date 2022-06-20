site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Monday
Alfaro isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Alfaro went 2-for-9 with a double and a walk over the last three matchups and will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
