Alfaro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Alfaro will cede catching duties to Austin Nola for the day game after a night game. In Saturday's 5-4 loss, Alfaro was behind the dish for the fourth time in five contests and finished 1-for-4 with a double. He's now sitting on a .333/.381/.667 slash line in June, with Alfaro's massive surge at the plate having enabled him to surpass Nola on the depth chart.