Mateo is expected to log time in both the infield and outfield, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mateo was added to the active roster Thursday and made his big-league debut that night against the Dodgers, starting in left field and going 0-for-3 in his major-league debut. The appearance was his first in left field as a professional, as the 25-year-old's outfield experience was previously limited to 29 minor-league games in center field in 2017. Padres manager Jayce Tingler made it clear that the club envisions Mateo as a versatile defender, stating, "That's why we got him, hopefully to bring some of that athleticism, some of that speed and move him around the field. I'm sure he's going to play a lot of roles going forward."