Mateo (illness) is unlikely to be part of the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres expected Mateo to contribute to the big-league club right away when they acquired him in a trade at the end of June, but the 25-year-old subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to be cleared to return. With Opening Day less than a week away, Mateo is unlikely to have enough time to get ready for the season even if he returns soon, though manager Jayce Tingler didn't close the door on the possibility completely. "He's probably going to need some baseball work," Tingler said. "But at the same time, he brings a lot of speed to the game. If we want to use that asset of his game, can we use that right away? Probably. But we'll wait and see." Jake Cronenworth is the most likely candidate to fill Mateo's projected spot if the latter remains out.