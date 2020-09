Mateo made his first career start in center field Thursday and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Mateo had logged time in both right field and left field as well as at second base prior to Thursday, and he added center field to the list against the Angels as San Diego elected to give Trent Grisham a breather. Mateo hadn't started a game since Aug. 28, so his versatility may be his primary contribution as he looks to stick on the active roster in spite of a .188 season average.