The Padres informed Mateo on Monday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Mateo went just 4-for-28 at the dish during his debut season in the majors in 2020, but he earned his way on to the Opening Day roster after coming through with a .316/.414/.456 slash line with three steals in six attempts over 57 at-bats this spring. The 25-year-old's speed and defensive versatility should make him a valuable late-inning bench piece, but he's unlikely to get a look as an everyday player in 2021.