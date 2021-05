Mateo (COVID-19) could be activated ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Both Mateo and Jurickson Profar (COVID-19) were spotted playing catch on the field prior to Monday's matchup, and manager Jayce Tingler stated that he's hopeful both players will return from the injured list in time for the series opener. The team has yet to make an official announcement on Mateo's status.