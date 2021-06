Mateo went 0-for-1 with a stolen base as a pinch hitter in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Mateo reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old hasn't seen much more than utility usage yet. He's slashing .205/.247/.288 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases across 78 plate appearances.