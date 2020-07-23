Mateo was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Mateo has been unable to report to camp after testing positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago. While the Padres were initially hopeful that the newly-acquired infielder would be ready for Opening Day, it now appears that he will miss multiple games at the start of the season.
