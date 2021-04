Mateo has gone 4-for-13 to start the season, while earning starts in both left and center field.

Mateo has been a beneficiary of Trent Grisham's (hamstring) absence, serving as a fourth outfielder for the Padres to begin the season. He's done well with the opportunity, clubbing two extra-base hits. Grisham is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, which could further limit Mateo's role .