Padres' Jose Azocar: Activated off injured list
San Diego activated Azocar (elbow) off the 15-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Azocar played just one rehab game with Triple-A El Paso before being reinstated. The outfielder will also hit eighth and play center field against the Red Sox on Saturday.
