Azocar went 2-for-4 with no counting stats during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Azocar made his 10th start of the season Tuesday, filling in for Jackson Merrill in center field, and received four at-bats for the first time since April 25. He delivered a pair of hits off Shota Imanaga for his second multi-hit game of the campaign. Despite operating in a reserve role for the Padres, Azocar is slashing .318/.362/.341 in 48 plate appearances.