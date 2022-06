Azocar went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI in a 10-4 win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Azocar singled home a run in the first inning and knocked an RBI-double in the seventh. He also tripled in the third, falling a homer shy of a cycle. The outfielder came into the contest having collected only two hits in his previous 16 trips to the plate, but Wednesday's performance lifted his season slash line up to .267/.316/.378.