Azocar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Monday in a loss to Atlanta.
The Padres' offense was nearly invisible in the loss, and Azocar gave the team one of its best chances to score when he singled in the second inning, reached second on another single and stole third base. The theft was Azocar's fourth of the season, two of which have come in his past three games. Though he offers speed on the basepaths, Azocar has produced very little in other categories this season. He's slashing .242/.265/.303 with no homers, one RBI, six runs and just one walk over 36 plate appearances.