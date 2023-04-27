Azocar went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

After five straight games on the bench, Azocar returned to the lineup as San Diego's starting center fielder Wednesday. The 26-year-old made the most of his opportunity with a single and a stolen base, though he was replaced in center by Trent Grisham in the seventh. Azocar has been effective on the basepaths with five thefts this season, but his playing time has taken a significant hit with Fernando Tatis returning to the club.