The Padres re-signed Espada to a minor-league contract on Nov. 25.

Espada elected free agency after the Padres non-tendered him last month but was brought back by the organization a week later. He made one appearance with San Diego in 2023 but spent most of the year between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso, collecting a 2.81 ERA with 110 strikeouts over 83.1 innings.