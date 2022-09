Bell went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bell got the Padres within a run on his seventh-inning solo shot. It was his first long ball since Aug. 21, and he'd gone five games without an RBI. The 30-year-old first baseman has maintained a .276/.369/.451 slash line with 17 homers, 67 RBI, 71 runs scored, 28 doubles and three triples through 567 plate appearances between the Padres and the Nationals.