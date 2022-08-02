The Padres acquired Bell and Juan Soto from the Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow) and right-hander Jarlin Susana, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bell may not be the headliner in the deal, but he's certainly no throw-in, having posted an .877 OPS and hitting 14 home runs over 103 games with the Nationals this season. The Padres are looking to move Eric Hosmer as an extension to the deal or in a separate trade prior to Tuesday's deadline, so Bell should be the leading candidate to step in as the Friars' everyday first baseman. Bell could also see some starts at designated hitter when the Padres want to give him a day out of the field.