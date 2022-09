Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With Manny Machado getting a rare day out of the field and handling designated-hitter duties in the series finale, Bell will sit for the second time in three games. Since being acquired Aug. 2 from the Nationals, Bell has turned in a underwhelming .203/.313/.301 in 40 games. He may have to fight with Wil Myers for one spot in the Padres' everyday lineup over the final two and a half weeks of the season.